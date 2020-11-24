Home>News>Metro>PNR train drags, kills teener in Pandacan

PNR train drags, kills teener in Pandacan

Itchie G. Cabayan11

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after getting dragged by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train at the Beata Station in Pandacan, Manila the other night.

Reniel Estoya, of 2611 K Jesus St.,Pandacan, died instantly.

A report forwarded by P/ Cpl. Paul Martin Nunez to P/ Capt. Jaime Gonzales, chief of the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit -Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section(MDTEU-VTIS ), said the tragedy occurred at 8:43 p.m. at the southbound tracks of the PNR in Beata Station, Pandacan.

Paulino Soberano, chairman of Barangay 836, told probers that the victim was seen walking in the area prior to the incident.

Despite the repeated blowing of horn by operators Andrew Ranoa and Jeff Tuluyan, the victim continued walking until he got hit and dragged a few meters from the impact site, police said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
Miscellaneous

PH,US jointly host virtual land forces seminar

People's Tonight
ON November 17 and 18, the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) will host the 44th annual Indo-Pacific Armies
Basketball

NBA East: Celtics in six

Ed Andaya
THE stage is set for the NBA Eastern Conference finals between 17-time champion Boston Celtics and three-time winner Miami Heat.
Emma
Emma
Concerts and Movies

Amazon Movie Review: ‘Emma’

People's Journal
THE works of Jane Austen have been filmed several times, including “Pride and Prejudice”, “Sense and Sensibility” and one of
Nation

Go: ‘Task Force Rolly’ itatag para ibangon mga nasalanta ng bagyo

People's Tonight
INIHAYAG ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go na hihimukin niya si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na magbuo ng isang task force na