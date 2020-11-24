PNR train drags, kills teener in Pandacan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after getting dragged by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train at the Beata Station in Pandacan, Manila the other night.

Reniel Estoya, of 2611 K Jesus St.,Pandacan, died instantly.

A report forwarded by P/ Cpl. Paul Martin Nunez to P/ Capt. Jaime Gonzales, chief of the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit -Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section(MDTEU-VTIS ), said the tragedy occurred at 8:43 p.m. at the southbound tracks of the PNR in Beata Station, Pandacan.

Paulino Soberano, chairman of Barangay 836, told probers that the victim was seen walking in the area prior to the incident.

Despite the repeated blowing of horn by operators Andrew Ranoa and Jeff Tuluyan, the victim continued walking until he got hit and dragged a few meters from the impact site, police said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight