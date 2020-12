Policewoman na-Basag Kotse sa QC; mga LV, Gucci natangay

Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos leads the 200,000 "Ayuda ngPasasalamat" boxes of grocery goods during the city government’s annual "Pamaskong Handog" Christmas gift-giving event. The gift packages are distributed by the local government with the barangay officials directly to the homes of Mandaluyong residents.

Mandaluyong gift-giving shifts to “Ayuda- Style…