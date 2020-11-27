‘PSG member’ held over motorbike mishap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN who reportedly introduced himself as a member of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) was held after he collided with a motorcycle rider while aboard his own motorcycle in Paco, Manila the other night.

Now facing a case of physical injury with damage to property is suspect Alvin Concepcion, 42, a stay-in employe at the PSG quarters inside Malacanan.

A probe by the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MDTEU) said the incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Merced and Pedro Gil Streets in Paco.

It was learned that victim Windel Vizco was aboard his motorcycle then stopped along Lopez Jaena Street in Paco due to a red traffic light when he was hit from behind by the motorcycle then being driven by Concepcion.

On impact, the victim was thrown off and sustained injuries while the top box and muffler of his motorcycle were damaged.

Police said an investigation is underway to establish accusations that the suspect reeked of liquor while the victim was rushed to the nearest hospital.

