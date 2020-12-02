Home>News>Metro>Pusher, cohorts nabbed in Sta. Cruz

Pusher, cohorts nabbed in Sta. Cruz

Itchie G. Cabayan

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District (MPD) nabbed a drug pusher and her three alleged cohorts the other day in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Facing charges for distribution and possesion of dangerous drugs is Alma Granata, 45, of 621 Trinidad St., Sta. Cruz, Manila while charged with violation of Section 11s and 26 of R.A. 9165 were Romelito Rivera, 50, of 109 Docus St., Quiapo; Angelo Foronda, 31, of 1010- H Tayabas St., Tondo and Armando Dacio, 43, also of Tayabas Street, Tondo.

A report from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) under P/ Lt.Col. John Guiagui, station commander of MPD- Station 3, said the arrests stemmed from a drug operation conducted at around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of P. Herrera Street and Rizal Avenue in Sta.Cruz.

A poseur-buyer was able to buy from Granata, the real target of the operation, resulting in her arrest along with her companions.

Recovered from the suspects were five plastic sachets containing 13 grams of shabu worth P88,400.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Itchie G. Cabayan

