QC spa-cum-sex dens raided, 11 women rescued

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin and NBI Public Information Office chief Nick Suarez present the suspects to media during a press conference Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of NBI PIO

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin and NBI Public Information Office chief Nick Suarez present the suspects to media during a press conference Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of NBI PIO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES of the National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Human Trafficking Division have arrested five individuals for allegedly operating spa and massage parlors which served as fronts for alleged prostitution in two simultaneous operations in Quezon City

The operations also led to the rescue of 11 women, said NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor.

Distor identified the arrested suspects as Liecel Capicio, Miguel Diwata, Jay Baldomar, Robert Garcia, and a minor.

The suspects were separately arrested in simultaneous entrapment operations on December 9, 2020 in Quezon City, Distor added.

The operation stemmed from an information that the establishments were operating as spa and massage parlors but were offering women for sexual exploitation.

Male patrons can place their bookings for massage with “extra service” allegedly thru the online platform Manilatonight.com (MTC) – Manila’s Premiere Online Community, where only registered members are permitted access.

Distor disclosed that the spa, which was operating under the business name HEART OF SIAM, has a “CLOSED” signage on its front door.

The supposed online booking could be made on reservation basis only and walk-in customers are not allowed.

The NBI raided the SPA AICHI in Quezon Ciry which was also reportedly operating as an alleged prostitution den.

Eleven girls with ages ranging from 20-30 years old were rescued and turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development during the operations.

The suspects were presented for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act).

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight