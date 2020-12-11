Home>News>Metro>QC spa-cum-sex dens raided, 11 women rescued

QC spa-cum-sex dens raided, 11 women rescued

Hector Lawas15
Ferdinand Lavin & Nick Suarez
NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin and NBI Public Information Office chief Nick Suarez present the suspects to media during a press conference Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of NBI PIO

OPERATIVES of the National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Human Trafficking Division have arrested five individuals for allegedly operating spa and massage parlors which served as fronts for alleged prostitution in two simultaneous operations in Quezon City

The operations also led to the rescue of 11 women, said NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor.

Distor identified the arrested suspects as Liecel Capicio, Miguel Diwata, Jay Baldomar, Robert Garcia, and a minor.

The suspects were separately arrested in simultaneous entrapment operations on December 9, 2020 in Quezon City, Distor added.

The operation stemmed from an information that the establishments were operating as spa and massage parlors but were offering women for sexual exploitation.

Male patrons can place their bookings for massage with “extra service” allegedly thru the online platform Manilatonight.com (MTC) – Manila’s Premiere Online Community, where only registered members are permitted access.

Distor disclosed that the spa, which was operating under the business name HEART OF SIAM, has a “CLOSED” signage on its front door.

The supposed online booking could be made on reservation basis only and walk-in customers are not allowed.

The NBI raided the SPA AICHI in Quezon Ciry which was also reportedly operating as an alleged prostitution den.

Eleven girls with ages ranging from 20-30 years old were rescued and turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development during the operations.

The suspects were presented for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act).

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles
Metro

Malabon’s most wanted person falls in Bulacan

Edd Reyes
THE long arm of the law finally caught up with Malabon City’s No. 1 Most Wanted Person Sunday afternoon in
De los Santos
De los Santos: Unstoppable.
Other Sports

Record 23rd gold for No. 1 De los Santos

Robert Andaya
WORLD No. 1 karate champion James De los Santos continued his impressive performance by winning the gold medal in the
Sen. Angara
Sen. Angara
Other Sports

Senators root for more funds for national athletes

People's Tonight
SENATORS expressed their support to add more funding for the national team in yesterday’s Senate plenary budget hearing on the
Nation

Ulysses kills 27, injures 26 — PNP

Alfred P. Dalizon
POWERFUL typhoon Ulysses on Thursday night moved away from the country leaving a trail of destruction which killed at least