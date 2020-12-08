Home>News>Metro>Quiapo Church to hold daily ‘Simbang Gabi’

Quiapo Church to hold daily ‘Simbang Gabi’

People's Journal39
Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene

QUIAPO Church announced that it will be holding dawn masses or ‘Simbang Gabi’ on a daily basis to accommodate more attendees and avoid overcrowding in the church which may invite transmission of COVID-19.

Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of Quiapo Church, said six masses will be held in the Church while one will be celebrated at the Liwasang Bonifacio.

At the Quiapo church, masses will be held at 4 a.m., 5:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The mass at Liwasang Bonifacio will be at 8 p.m.

Quiapo Church will be supervising the Liwasang Bonifacio anticipated masses which will be held from December 15 to December 23.

Churchgoers may also attend masses at the Sta. Cruz Church and San Sebastian Church.

The local government of Manila is mulling the idea of holding ‘Simbang Gabi’ at the site of the Bonifacio Shrine based on pronouncements made by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) calling on local authorities to organize nine-day novena masses in venues that could accommodate attendees and practice social distancing.

Suggested Articles
Nation

IATF allows mall sales, promo events to revive economy

People's Tonight
MALLS and other business establishments may now hold sales and other marketing events to spur consumer activity amid the coronavirus
Nation

Release of aid funds for MSMEs sought

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
WITH only a month left before the expiration of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2, a
Nation

DA bans pork from Germany

Cory Martinez
AGRICULTURE Secretary William Dar has ordered a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild pigs, pork products, and
Hunger and food security need to be addressed
Opinion

Hunger, food security

People's Tonight
EVERYBODY agrees that there is now that urgent need to eradicate hunger and ensure food security as hard-hitting President Rodrigo