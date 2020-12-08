Quiapo Church to hold daily ‘Simbang Gabi’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUIAPO Church announced that it will be holding dawn masses or ‘Simbang Gabi’ on a daily basis to accommodate more attendees and avoid overcrowding in the church which may invite transmission of COVID-19.

Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of Quiapo Church, said six masses will be held in the Church while one will be celebrated at the Liwasang Bonifacio.

At the Quiapo church, masses will be held at 4 a.m., 5:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The mass at Liwasang Bonifacio will be at 8 p.m.

Quiapo Church will be supervising the Liwasang Bonifacio anticipated masses which will be held from December 15 to December 23.

Churchgoers may also attend masses at the Sta. Cruz Church and San Sebastian Church.

The local government of Manila is mulling the idea of holding ‘Simbang Gabi’ at the site of the Bonifacio Shrine based on pronouncements made by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) calling on local authorities to organize nine-day novena masses in venues that could accommodate attendees and practice social distancing.