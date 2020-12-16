Rice cooker explodes, causes fire; woman killed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN was killed after being trapped inside her home which caught fire when an abandoned rice cooker overheated and exploded yesterday morning in Barangay 823 in Paco, Manila.

The fatality was identified as Loida Teyes Decayman, 54. She was trapped inside her home located at 1467 Int. 29 on Gomez Street.

The Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire occurred at 4:33 a.m. and was declared under control at 7:28 a.m.

Initial investigation showed the blaze also spread to adjacent houses, displacing about 100 families.

No one else was reported killed or harmed in the incident. Damage to property was placed at P500,000.

Publication Source : People's Tonight