SAF to help MPD implement health protocols vs COVID-19

MEMBERS of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) will be helping the Manila Police District (MPD) in implementing health protocols to prevent an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

MPD Director Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco said 70 members of the PNP-SAF have been assigned to different areas in Manila, particularly in MPD Police Stations 2 and 11, specially in the Divisoria area.

Francisco said there has been an inevitable surge of crowds in Divisoria for the past few days, mostly shopping for gift items, adding that the real challenge lies in the maintenance of physical distancing.

Francsico ordered the SAF members to practice maximum tolerance the best they could and not to be harsh in any way.

The authorities, he said, will also be giving face masks and face shields to those who have no money to buy them or who forgot to bring them.