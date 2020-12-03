Son witnesses dad being shot to death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TAXI driver who was a former member of the Philippine National Police was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding suspects while at the steering wheel of his vehicle Thursday morning in Quezon City.

Killed on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the body was Teofilo Giron, 55, a resident of Bgy. Vasra, Quezon City.

A report from the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit showed the incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. on December 3, 2020 in front of the victim’s house.

A son of the victim was roused from his sleep upon hearing successive gunshots coming from outside their house.

The son peeped through the window and saw his father while being shot by two suspects at close range.

The suspects immediately boarded a motorcycle leaving the victim slumped bloodied at the steering wheel of his cab.

Police are still investigating the incident.

