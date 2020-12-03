Home>News>Metro>Son witnesses dad being shot to death

Son witnesses dad being shot to death

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena3

A TAXI driver who was a former member of the Philippine National Police was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding suspects while at the steering wheel of his vehicle Thursday morning in Quezon City.

Killed on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the body was Teofilo Giron, 55, a resident of Bgy. Vasra, Quezon City.

A report from the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit showed the incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. on December 3, 2020 in front of the victim’s house.

A son of the victim was roused from his sleep upon hearing successive gunshots coming from outside their house.

The son peeped through the window and saw his father while being shot by two suspects at close range.

The suspects immediately boarded a motorcycle leaving the victim slumped bloodied at the steering wheel of his cab.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Melnie Ragasa-Jimena

Suggested Articles

Love, Victor
Concerts and Movies

Netflix TV Series Review: ‘Love, Victor’

Mario Bautista
TEEN dramas are so common on Hollywood TV as they cater to the young adult market who loved watching such
Relief Goods
Miscellaneous

PH-Chinese Community helps Bicol

People's Tonight
THE Filipino Chinese Community Calamity Fund (FCCCF) recently sent thousands of emergency food and other relief packs to typhoon victims
Travel Philippines
Miscellaneous

DOT, TPD launch Travel Philippines

Cristina Lee-Pisco
AS local tourism starts to slowly reopen, the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines on
Bomb in Sultan Kudarat
Soldiers and bomb experts try to extricate unexploded ammunition of 105mm howitzer in a remote village in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The cannon ammunition was discovered by a farmer who reported the matter to soldiers of the 7th Infantry Battalion in the area. Photo courtesy of 6ID
Provincial

Unexploded ordnance unearthed in Sultan Kudarat

People's Tonight
COTABATO CITY – The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) lauded a civilian for quickly alerting authorities about his discovery of