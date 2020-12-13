Sta. Ana Hospital among Gawad Bayaning Kalusugan top awardees

Mayor Isko Moreno announces that the Sta. Ana Hospital under Dra. Grace Padilla ( center) received an award due to its effective handling of COVID-19 patients. With them is Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

AFTER being conferred second place in the ‘Best in Customer Empowerment G2C’ and the ‘Occupational Permits and Health Certificate Integration System’ categories of the Digital Governance Awards 2020 on top of the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping it received just last month, the city of Manila received another feather in its cap.

Mayor Isko Moreno announced that the city-run Sta. Ana Hospital headed by its director Dr. Grace Padilla and located in the sixth district of Manila was recognized as one of the top awardees of the “Gawad Bayaning Kalusugan” in line with the consistent, efficient medical services being given by its officers, doctors and frontlining staff amid the pandemic.

Moreno thus expressed gratitude to Padilla and all the medical frontliners for earning the recognition.He also thanked the award-giving body composed of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), together with the Association of Allied Health Organizations of the Nation (AAHON) and the Health Educationalist, Advocates and Leaders Philippines (HEAL Phils).

Apart from making it to the ‘top ten’ awardees, the “Manila COVID Warriors” team of the Sta. Ana Hospital was also given due recognition and the said hospital received P50,000 cash prize.

Moreno cited Padilla and all those involved in the operations of Sta. Ana Hospital for their dedication to duty and assured that the city government, specially he and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, will continue providing full support to all the six hospitals being run by the city. The city hospitals fall under the supervision of Lacuna, a doctor.

The Sta. Ana Hospital houses the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center (MIDCC) which was inaugurated by Moreno and Lacuna last year, way before the pandemic began. It eventually served as Manila’s COVID-19 center and now operates its own COVID test laboratories, apart from continuously providing free RT-PCR or swab tests.

The ‘Gawad Bayaning Kalusugan’ pays tribute to those at the frontlines of health care and case management of patients with COVID-19 in Philippine Hospitals. It celebrates the individual and team stories of heroism and the hallmark service excellence offered by the individual frontliners during the times of the pandemic.

