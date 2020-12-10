Home>News>Metro>Suspect in lawyer’s slay flown to Cebu to face raps

Suspect in lawyer’s slay flown to Cebu to face raps

Itchie G. Cabayan8

FOLLOWING his arrest in Cabuyao, Laguna last December 8, a suspect in the killing of Cebu lawyer Joey Luis Wee was transported to Cebu via Philippine Airlines flight PR-1849.

Suspect Fausto Edgar Peralta, 55, of Bgy. Pulo, Cabuyao, Laguna told probers that he was employed as a company security officer prior to his arrest.

Peralta was escorted by NBI agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 8:40 a.m. when he was transported on board Philippine Airline flight PR 1849 going to Cebu to face the charges lodged against him.

It will be recalled that last November 23, 2020, Wee was killed in broad daylight right inside his office building in Barangay Kasambagan Cebu City.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles

Mayor Isko Moreno and Levi Facundo
Mayor Isko Moreno discusses the launching of Manila Restaurant Week with permits bureau chief Levi Facundo. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko to launch Manila Restaurant Week

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno announced that the city government will be launching by mid-month ‘Manila Restaurant Week’ with the end
Nation

Bill benefits OFWs sending money home

Jester P. Manalastas
A measure that seeks to limit charges and provide discounts on remittance fees gained support from the members of the
Business

Slower shrinkage gives exporters ‘cautious optimism’

People's Journal
The slowdown in contraction of merchandise exports in July has given exporters a ‘cautious optimism’ that they are on the
Bong Go
Bong Go
Nation

For OFWs’ sake, push for creation of new department, senators urged

People's Journal
DURING the hearing of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on Monday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go