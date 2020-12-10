Suspect in lawyer’s slay flown to Cebu to face raps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING his arrest in Cabuyao, Laguna last December 8, a suspect in the killing of Cebu lawyer Joey Luis Wee was transported to Cebu via Philippine Airlines flight PR-1849.

Suspect Fausto Edgar Peralta, 55, of Bgy. Pulo, Cabuyao, Laguna told probers that he was employed as a company security officer prior to his arrest.

Peralta was escorted by NBI agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 8:40 a.m. when he was transported on board Philippine Airline flight PR 1849 going to Cebu to face the charges lodged against him.

It will be recalled that last November 23, 2020, Wee was killed in broad daylight right inside his office building in Barangay Kasambagan Cebu City.

Publication Source : People's Tonight