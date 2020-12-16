Home>News>Metro>Suspect in slay of QC trader hunted

Suspect in slay of QC trader hunted

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena7

AUTHORITIES are hunting the suspect who shot to death a businessman while having a business meeting with his partners on Wednesday morning in Quezon City.

The suspect, identified as Josenio Oreta, of Bgy. Sta. Lucia, Quezon City, remains at large.

Oreta was tagged in the killing of Sam Reyes, 31, and resident of JP Rizal Street, Bgy. Sta Lucia, Quezon City.

A report from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of the Quezon City Police District showed the incident occurred at around 1:50 a.m. inside the victim’s house.

Investigation showed the victim along with his business partners were having a meeting when the suspect arrived.

The suspect allegedly went straight to the victim and shot him repeatedly for still unknown reason.

Oreta fled after the shooting.

Friend rushed the victim to the FEU Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at around 3:30 Am.

Police are still investigating the incident.

