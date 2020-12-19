Taguig cop nabbed for using ‘drug list’ for extortion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TAGUIG City policeman arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by his colleagues last Wednesday evening has been accused of using an alleged drug list to extort money from people, the Journal Group learned yesterday.

Staff Sergeant Carlo Sison, assigned with the Taguig City Police Sub-Station 5, is facing criminal charges for robbery-extortion and administrative charges for grave misconduct which will merit his dismissal from the police force, said a report to Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas.

On Wednesday evening, combined agents of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested Sison along C-6 Road in Napindan Road, Bgy. Napindan, Taguig City.

The arrest was triggered by a complaint from a man identified only as ‘Jords’ who approached the PNP-IMEG to complain that the policeman approached him last December 5 and told him he is included in their list of illegal drug personalities.

The complainant said the Taguig City policeman told him that his name would be stricken off the alleged PNP drug list if he would give him money.

During the ensuing entrapment operation, the suspect was caught in the act of receiving P15,000 in marked bills from the complainant by members of the PNP-IMEG under Colonel Thomas R. Frias Jr. and the NCRPO Regional Intelligence Division under Brigadier Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr.

The policemen were assisted by officers from the PNP Special Action Force under Major Gen. Bernabe M. Balba during the sting.

Following the complaint, PNP-IMEG undercover agents monitored the continuous extortion active, said Frias.

Sison was stripped of his PNP-issued Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol with three loaded magazines. He is being held at the PNP-IMEG headquarters in Camp Crame.