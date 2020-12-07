Taguig COVID recovery rate hits 98.44 percent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAGUIG City Mayor Lino Cayetano was pleased to announce that the recovery rate for COVID-19 patients in their city has now hit 98.44 percent or higher than the 95.19 percent recorded in other cities in Metro Manila.

Mayor Lino said this was the result of their relentless effort in containing the deadly disease and by enforcing necessary safety and health protocols, including wearing of face masks and face shields, social and physical distancing and frequent washing of hands.

The city chief executive also reported that the city’s fatality rate is only at 1.10 percent which was much lower than 1.84 percent recorded for the whole National Capital Region (NCR).

“The attack rate in Taguig is also far lower than Metro Manila’s—0.99 percent vis a vis 1.06 percent,” Mayor Lino said. He explained that the attack rate is the fraction of those who became ill after being exposed to the virus.

Based on data from the City Epidemiology Disease Surveillance Unit as of December 5, Taguig’s five active cases per 100,000 population were far less than the 20 cases per 100,000 population registered by the NCR.

Mayor Lino said Taguig’s 45 active cases were also one of the lowest in Metro Manila, after Malabon and Pateros, which registered 34 active cases each.

