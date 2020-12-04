Taguig mayor condoles with families of 3 drowning victims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAGUIG City Mayor Lino Cayetano extended his condolences to the families of three children who reportedly drowned after falling into a water hole Thursday afternoon in Barangay Western Bicutan.

“We ask our citizens to join us in prayers as we grieve the loss of these innocent young lives. Let us pray for their loved ones and hope they find the strength to surmount this great test of faith” Mayor Cayetano said.

The boys, two of them aged six years old while the other one was eight, and were all residents of Purok 4 PNR Site, Bgy. Western Bicutan were playing at the private property owned by Arca South when they accidentally fell into a water hole at around 12:45 p.m.

The Emergency Rescue Team of Arca South and rescue team of Bgy. Western Bicutan rushed the victims to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital but they were declared dead on arrival at around 1:40 p.m.

“This is a tragedy and we are heartbroken. This should not have happened. We have reached out to the families of these innocent young children. I have personally met with their mothers, and have assured them the city will continue to try to be a source of comfort for them during this difficult time,” Mayor Cayetano said.

The city chief executive said the city government has been in close coordination with Arca South management, Philippine National Police, and barangay officials after he ordered an immediate investigation on the matter.

