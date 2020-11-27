Home>News>Metro>Updated SRP for agri commodities issued

Updated SRP for agri commodities issued

Cory Martinez

A NEW set of suggested retail prices (SRP) for basic agricultural commodities sold in Metro Manila’s wet markets, excluding supermarkets, have been issued as changing cost structures in the supply chain require updating to allow retailers to realize a reasonable profit while ensuring that consumers are protected from profiteering.

In Administrative Circular No. 17 issued by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the updated SRP serves to guide retailers and consumers amid the Luzon-wide price freeze imposed in light of the pandemic and the series of calamities that have devastated the country.

The DA-AC 17 revokes other previous orders (ACs 16, 14, and 11) and will remain in effect for two months or until a new AC on the same matter is issued.

The new set of SRP covers seven categories: rice, livestock and poultry, fish, lowland and highland vegetables, fruits, spices, and other basic items. Their respective prices per kilogram (kg) are:

RICE

· Local: special, P50; premium, P45; and well-milled, P40; · Imported: special, P52; premium, P45; and well-milled, P36;

LIVESTOCK & POULTRY

· Beef rump, P380; brisket, P300; · Pork pigue/kasim, P260; liempo, P290;

· Whole chicken, P140; · Chicken egg (medium), P6.50/piece;

FISH

· Milkfish (bangus), P160; · Tilapia, P120; · Roundscad (galunggong) imported, P140; · Alumahan, P250;

LOWLAND VEGETABLES

· Ampalaya, P120; · Sitaw, P100; · Pechay (native), P80; · Squash, P30; · Eggplant, P100; · Tomato, P100;

HIGHLAND VEGETABLES

· Cabbage (Scorpio), P70; · Carrots, P80; · Habitchuelas (Baguio beans), P130 · White potato, P70; · Pechay (Baguio), P80; · Chayote, P40;

FRUITS

· Calamansi, P50; · Banana: lakatan, P90; latundan, P70; · Papaya, P60; · Mango (carabao), P150;

SPICES

· Red onion local, P160; imported, P120; · White onion (imported), P100; · Garlic, P90; · Ginger, P160;

OTHER BASIC ITEMS

· Sugar – refined, P50; washed, P45; brown, P45; · Cooking oil (palm) – 350 ml, P25; and 1 liter, P50.

The DA warned that those who fail to comply with the SRPs could be fined between P5,000 and P2 million and face imprisonment between five and 15 years.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Cory Martinez
Cory Martinez

