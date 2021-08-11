Villar Conducts Final Inspection of 108-Bed Health Facility at Lung Center for Covid Patients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar inspected today, August 10, 2021, the newly built offsite hospital at the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) compound in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City.

“I am grateful and thankful for all those involved who helped this much-needed hospital facility completed”, said Secretary Villar.

Five (5) cluster units of modular hospital facillity with a total bed capacity of 108 for Covid-19 medical treatment was put up by the DPWH Task Force for Augmentation of Local/National Health Facilities.

Of the five (5) units, one (1) cluster unit with 20 beds will be devoted specifically for Intensive Care Units (ICU) with oxygen and suction system dedicated for patients who require high levels of medical care and complex treatment.

The other four (4) cluster units that have 22 individual room complete with oxygen system, toilet and bath for a total of 88 will reinforce the healthcare system of LCP as some hospitals in NCR are reportedly close to full capacity due to surge in Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

During the final inspection, Secretary Villar with Undersecretary and Task Force Head Emil K. Sadain, Bureau of Construction Director Aristarco Doroy and Asst. Director Edgardo Garces checked and evaluated the work that had been completed before these facilities are completely turned over to the the LCP management.

Undersecretary Sadain said that it was a lot of coordination with the Inter-Agency Task Force for Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID), Department of Health, LCP, and the contractor Nationstar Development Corporation to complete this off-site hospital just in time as government scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks.

Technical personnel from DPWH and LCP closely checked the activities during construction to ensure that the project met all of the requirements and that system installed are operating and ready for use by the hospital.