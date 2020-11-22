Home>News>Metro>Woman, 51, nabbed for Selling shabu in Sampaloc

Woman, 51, nabbed for Selling shabu in Sampaloc

Itchie G. Cabayan26

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District-Station 4 arrested a 51-year-old woman who was caught selling shabu in a drug bust conducted the other day near the railroad tracks on Buenos Aires Street in Sampaloc, Manila.

Now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is suspect, Nenita Gonzales, of 633 West Vigan St., Sampaloc.

Also nabbed were two alleged drug users who were in the area of operation and are both vendors and residents of Sampaloc.

The buy-bust was conducted at around 10:30 a.m. Before it, an informant went to the MPD-Station 4 to report about the illegal drug activities of the suspect.

When the police went to the area, their poseur-buyer was able to purchase some P500 worth of shabu after which the suspect was nabbed.

Police were able to seize four sachets of shabu and the P500 marked money used in the drug operation.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Unknown blast rocks Ecija town; 1 killed, another hurt

Steve A. Gosuico
ZARAGOSA, Nueva Ecija -- An explosion of still unknown nature rocked this town, killing a 43-year-old helper and injuring his
Nation

PRRD threat vs Robredo in 2022 polls not ‘unpresidential’

People's Tonight
MALACAÑANG on Thursday disagreed with Vice President Leni Robredo’s remark that President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s threat that things would not
Nation

COVID vaccine for children sought

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
HOUSE committee on health vice chairman and Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor on Sunday said he is worried that Filipino
Miscellaneous

DILG: Pre-reg for nat’l ID system going smoothly in 32 provinces

Jun I. Legaspi
THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday said the national identification system (ID) pre-registration or step 1