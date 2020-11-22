Woman, 51, nabbed for Selling shabu in Sampaloc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District-Station 4 arrested a 51-year-old woman who was caught selling shabu in a drug bust conducted the other day near the railroad tracks on Buenos Aires Street in Sampaloc, Manila.

Now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is suspect, Nenita Gonzales, of 633 West Vigan St., Sampaloc.

Also nabbed were two alleged drug users who were in the area of operation and are both vendors and residents of Sampaloc.

The buy-bust was conducted at around 10:30 a.m. Before it, an informant went to the MPD-Station 4 to report about the illegal drug activities of the suspect.

When the police went to the area, their poseur-buyer was able to purchase some P500 worth of shabu after which the suspect was nabbed.

Police were able to seize four sachets of shabu and the P500 marked money used in the drug operation.

Publication Source : People's Tonight