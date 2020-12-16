Xmas in jail for 5 drug suspects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE drug personalities, including three women, will spend their Christmas in jail after they yielded almost P1 million worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations Wednesday before dawn in Caloocan and Malabon cities.

Northern Police District (NPD) Director P/BGen. Eliseo Cruz said Rachel Carlos, 44, Kristine Torres, 42, Erica Penalosa, 31, and Estilito Berlos, Jr., 49, were arrested by operatives of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) led by P/Capt. Ramon Aquiatan, Jr. at around 2 a.m. in front of Blk 1 Pampano St., Phase 2, Area 3, Bgy. Longos after conspiring to sell shabu worth P5,000 to a police poseur-buyer.

When frisked, the suspects yielded more or less 75 grams of shabu with standard drug price worth P516,800 marked money consisting of a P1,000 genuine bill, four pieces of boodle money and an Apple cell phone.

Earlier at around 12:30 a.m., Aquiatan, under the personal supervision of P/Lt. Col. Giovanni Hycenth Caliao I arrested “Commando Gang” member Marlon Calimlim, 44, inside the suspect’s house on 119 Int. 1 4th Avenue, West Grace Park, Bgy. 49, Caloocan City following a buy-bust.

Cruz said Calimlim was included in the police drug watchlist and had been under surveillance for more than a week by elements of the DDEU.

As soon as the suspect handed a medium size plastic sachet of shabu to an undercover cop in exchange for P1,000 marked money, Aquiatan and his men swooped down on his house and placed him under arrest.

Operatives recovered from the suspect the marked money, cellular phone and blue pouch containing more or less 61 grams of shabu with standard drug price amounting to P414,800.

BGen. Ely Cruz commended Aquiatan and his men for the successful two consecutive anti-illegal drug operation which led to the confiscation of almost P1 million worth of shabu and arrest of five suspects.

Publication Source : People's Tonight