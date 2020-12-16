Home>News>Metro>Xmas in jail for 5 drug suspects

Xmas in jail for 5 drug suspects

Edd Reyes4

FIVE drug personalities, including three women, will spend their Christmas in jail after they yielded almost P1 million worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations Wednesday before dawn in Caloocan and Malabon cities.

Northern Police District (NPD) Director P/BGen. Eliseo Cruz said Rachel Carlos, 44, Kristine Torres, 42, Erica Penalosa, 31, and Estilito Berlos, Jr., 49, were arrested by operatives of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) led by P/Capt. Ramon Aquiatan, Jr. at around 2 a.m. in front of Blk 1 Pampano St., Phase 2, Area 3, Bgy. Longos after conspiring to sell shabu worth P5,000 to a police poseur-buyer.

When frisked, the suspects yielded more or less 75 grams of shabu with standard drug price worth P516,800 marked money consisting of a P1,000 genuine bill, four pieces of boodle money and an Apple cell phone.

Earlier at around 12:30 a.m., Aquiatan, under the personal supervision of P/Lt. Col. Giovanni Hycenth Caliao I arrested “Commando Gang” member Marlon Calimlim, 44, inside the suspect’s house on 119 Int. 1 4th Avenue, West Grace Park, Bgy. 49, Caloocan City following a buy-bust.

Cruz said Calimlim was included in the police drug watchlist and had been under surveillance for more than a week by elements of the DDEU.

As soon as the suspect handed a medium size plastic sachet of shabu to an undercover cop in exchange for P1,000 marked money, Aquiatan and his men swooped down on his house and placed him under arrest.

Operatives recovered from the suspect the marked money, cellular phone and blue pouch containing more or less 61 grams of shabu with standard drug price amounting to P414,800.

BGen. Ely Cruz commended Aquiatan and his men for the successful two consecutive anti-illegal drug operation which led to the confiscation of almost P1 million worth of shabu and arrest of five suspects.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Edd Reyes
Edd Reyes

Suggested Articles
Metro

Peralta: No politics in Manila Bay visit

Hector Lawas
CHIEF Justice Diosdado Peralta yesterday said his recent visit to Manila Bay was part of the Supreme Court’s continuing mandamus
Metro

Frustrated murder suspect arrested after 11 years

Edd Reyes
A FRUSTRATED murder suspect who had been hiding for 11 years was arrested Friday evening in Navotas city. Navotas police
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Manila City Library. With them are St. Mary’s Publishing president Jerry Vicente S. Catabijan (right of Isko) who donated books and (left) librarian Mylene Villanueva City Librarian. JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

Isko, Honey inaugurate upgraded Manila City Library

Itchie G. Cabayan
LIBRARIES being operated by the Manila City government will get a fair share of attention and funding to promote the
Isko: Eat, buy in Manila, win 7th generation Ipad
Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and BPLO chief Levi Facundo discuss the program to revive businesses in the city. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko: Eat, buy in Manila, win 7th generation Ipad

Itchie G. Cabayan
EAT, buy or take out food and other products in Manila and get a chance to win a 7th generation