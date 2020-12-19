16 Ligtas COVID centers get P.5M each from GSIS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIXTEEN local isolation and treatment areas in select local government units (LGUs) and jail facilities nationwide will receive a total of P8 million under GSIS’ Adopt a Ligtas COVID Center program to beef up their facilities against COVID-19, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

This is after the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the DILG, LGUs, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for the provision of P500,000 to each of the 16 recipient Ligtas COVID centers.

DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said a total of 16 Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for COVID-19 (LIGTAS COVID) Centers nationwide will each receive P500,000 assistance as part of the GSIS’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

“The DILG greatly appreciates the generous contribution of the GSIS to the efforts of the LGUs and the BJMP in stopping the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus,” said Malaya who represented DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año during the signing.

“With this support, the recipient LIGTAS centers will be able to serve more, keeping in mind the BIDA ang May Disiplina minimum health standards promoted by the DILG and DOH, in tandem with the contact tracers hired by the department,” he added.

According to Malaya , of the 16 recipient COVID-19 Ligtas Centers, one is in Cagayan Valley; one in Central Visayas; two in Central Luzon, two in CALABARZON, two in Northern Mindanao; and five from the National Capital Region (NCR). The remaining three are BJMP facilities in New Quezon City Jail, the New San Fernando City Jail in Pampanga, and the Zamboanga City Jail.

He said that the P500,000 allocation per Ligtas COVID Center will be used to beef up the much needed medical supplies, isolation facilities, procurement of PPEs, and other needs of these centers.

“In behalf of the DILG, and the LGU beneficiaries, I would like to thank the GSIS led by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and GSIS President and CEO Rolando Macasaet for their Christmas gift to our modern day heroes. I urge all the beneficiaries to make good use of the GSIS donation. Use it wisely and prudently showing good examples that you indeed deserve such support,” Malaya said.

The DILG spokesperson said he hopes that the GSIS donation to the Ligtas COVID Centers will further ignite the dedication of Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) pursuant to DILG and Department of Health (DOH) Joint Administrative Order 2020-0001.

Per JAO 2020-0001, the overall strategy against COVID-19 is community-mobilized active contact tracing, testing, isolation, and monitoring. At the same time, health service providers continue to provide individuals with basic health services, including vaccinations.

Malaya said the department is pleased that many national government agencies have extended their financial and technical support to LGUs nationwide, recognizing the importance of aligning local disease prevention and control with the IATF directives.

He likewise commended the provincial governments for establishing their LIGTAS COVID centers and the city/municipal governments for managing these centers, allocating budget for the compensation, board, and lodging to their staff.

“However, the fight is not yet won, not yet as the dreaded second wave is just around the corner. I urge all of you to renew the culture of discipline, and to continue being the matitino, mahuhusay, at maaasahang public servants” Malaya said.

