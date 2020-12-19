2 dead in Leyte landslide!

TRAPPED — A road section in Cuatro de Agosto village in Mahaplag, Leyte collapsed on (Dec. 19, 2020. The rain-induced landslide trapped and killed two senior citizens, the police reported. Photo courtesy of Kerwin Vill, PNA

TRAPPED — A road section in Cuatro de Agosto village in Mahaplag, Leyte collapsed on (Dec. 19, 2020. The rain-induced landslide trapped and killed two senior citizens, the police reported. Photo courtesy of Kerwin Vill, PNA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO senior citizens and a minor were trapped after a road section in Cuatro de Agosto village in Mahaplag, Leyte collapsed and buried them on Saturday dawn.

Immediately rescued was Ryan Ramos, 14, who sustained injuries in different parts of the body, while the bodies of Evelina Laraño, 67, and Junilanda Milana, 62, were retrieved a few hours later.

Reports reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office in Palo, Leyte said Jose Piamonte, the village chief, went to the Mahaplag police station at about 4 a.m. informing them of the landslide along the national highway.

Responding police units, the Bureau Fire Protection, and the local disaster risk reduction and management office went to the site for the retrieval of the victims.

The police did not give further details as the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Mahaplag-Baybay road is not passable to all types of vehicles.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised an orange rainfall warning (means serious flooding and residents ready to evacuate) in Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Eastern Samar, and Samar due to tropical depression Vicky.

Mahaplag, a fourth class town in Leyte, is about 88 kilometers south of Tacloban City, the regional capital. Philippine News Agency