2 more deputy speakers named, Defensor dumped

TWO more House members were elected as Deputy Speakers bringing the total to 32, the highest so far in the history of the House of Representatives.

Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab and Cavite Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino were elected before the House adjourned for a month-long Holiday break.

Meanwhile, Bulacan Rep. Henry Villarica was elected as member of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET) and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. as chairperson of the House committee on Constitutional Amendments.

Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor was removed as chairman of the House committee on public accounts and was replaced by Ako Probinsiyano Jose “Bonito” Singson Jr.

In a statement, Defensor expressed disappointment over his removal from the post and called Speaker Lord Allan Velasco not man enough to talk to him and ask him to relinquish his post.

“Speaker Lord Velasco is the worst. He didn’t even have the courtesy to talk with me even as we had a short meeting last week as regards the investigation to be conducted by the Committee on Public Accounts,” Defensor said.

According to Defensor, Speaker Velasco even requested him to suspend all investigations until January and he respectfully agreed.

Defensor also said that he would not have resisted if Velasco had asked him to give up the position.

“Civility and leadership dictates that even as we have differences in the past leadership fight, that we treat each other in a respectable manner. I am comforted by the thought that clear lines have been drawn and in the spirit of the season, I wish Speaker a Merry Christmas,” Defensor said.

Defensor is a known ally of former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Publication Source : People's Journal