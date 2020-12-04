21 more Pinoys abroad with COVID, 14 recoveries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday reported 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases among Filipino overseas in Asia and the Pacific and Europe.

Meanwhile, 14 new recoveries and no new fatalities were recorded.

There are now 11,670 confirmed coronavirus cases among Filipino overseas in 82 countries/territories.

Of the total figure, 3,265 are undergoing treatment; 7,559 have recovered and 846 have died.

Publication Source : People's Tonight