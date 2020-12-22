3 killed in jeep mishap in Laguna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE persons were killed while one was injured when their jeepney loaded with eggs rammed a Meralco post Tuesday morning in Bgy. Real, Calamba City, Laguna.

Police said the victims were on their way to Calamba Public Market the the accident occurree at around 3 a,m.

The three fatalities died on the spot.

The Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) Local Disater Risk Reduction Management Office and BFP said the front portion of vehicles was destroyed.

One of the survivos was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Rescuers retrieved the victims who were trapped under the jeepney.

Publication Source : People's Tonight