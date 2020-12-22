Home>News>Nation>3 killed in jeep mishap in Laguna

3 killed in jeep mishap in Laguna

Gil Aman8

THREE persons were killed while one was injured when their jeepney loaded with eggs rammed a Meralco post Tuesday morning in Bgy. Real, Calamba City, Laguna.

Police said the victims were on their way to Calamba Public Market the the accident occurree at around 3 a,m.

The three fatalities died on the spot.

The Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) Local Disater Risk Reduction Management Office and BFP said the front portion of vehicles was destroyed.

One of the survivos was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Rescuers retrieved the victims who were trapped under the jeepney.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Gil Aman

Suggested Articles
Other Sports

Mitra: NBL’s decision is good for the players

Ed Andaya
THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB), headed by Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra, congratulated the National Basketball League (NBL) for its
Paquiao
Sen. Manny Pacquiao poses with Manila Chooks TM team competing in the Doha Masters of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour on Friday.
Other Sports

Pacquiao lauds 3×3 players

Theodore P. Jurado
AS Manila Chooks TM prepares to leave for Doha today, the country's top 3x3 players got a huge morale boost
Provincial

Families affected by Boracay rehab to receive aid — Cimatu

Cory Martinez
INDIGENT families affected by the ongoing enforcement activities in Boracay will be provided aid and access to social safety nets.
ABS-CBN: Ang Probinsyano
Concerts and Movies

ABS-CBN launches more new shows, digital concerts and fresh teleserye episodes

Eugene E. Asis
ABS-CBN continues to bring entertainment, relief, and inspiration to Filipinos with all fresh, new episodes of current teleseryes, upcoming new