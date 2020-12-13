4 OFWs cited as model employees in Taiwan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Labor and Employment yesterday announced that in yet another proof of the Filipinos’ competitiveness in the global job market, four overseas Filipino workers were conferred model employees by an industry association in Taiwan.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said the Philippines takes pride in the recognition bestowed on the OFWs by the Taiwanese Textile and Weaving Industry.

“We share the honor for their achievements. Their fete makes the Filipino nation even more proud,” he said.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Taipei reported that Leonor B. Lubo, Kevin Jay C. Fillon, Raquel F. Dacusin, and Arniel S. Felizarta were chosen for their outstanding industriousness and commendable performance in their respective work.

The OFWs joined Taiwanese and workers from other countries who were presented with similar distinction.

The POLO Taipeir said punctuality, obedience, and communication skills were also considered in selecting outstanding workers.

Yai-Ming Zhang, chairman of the Executive Director Board of the Taiwan Silk and Filament Weaving Industrial Association congratulated and awarded the citation to the awardees.

Labor Attache Cesar Chavez, Jr. handed a cash award to each Filipino awardee.

The TSFA, a non-government organization, conducts the recognition annually to motivate workers to study for the enhancement of their skills and inspire them to improve the efficiency and quality of work.

In another development, 77 OFWs working in various companies in Taichung, Taiwan graduated in Baking and Photography training courses.

POLO-Taichung Labor Attache Fidel Macauyag said the training was conducted by POLO-OWWA in partnership with Dartwitz, a Taiwan Manpower Agency and two Filipino volunteer trainers.