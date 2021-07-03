Home>News>Nation>7IB: 48 years of Honest Service to the People

7IB: 48 years of Honest Service to the People

Journal Online7
7th Infantry (TAPAT) Battalion

7th Infantry (TAPAT) Battalion7th Infantry (TAPAT) Battalion celebrated its 48th year of honest service to the people of Sultan Kudarat with the theme “Serbisyong Tapat Para Sa Lahat”. The celebration was held at the 7IB headquarters, Old Capitol, Barangay Kalawag II, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on July 1, 2021.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, the Division Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Commander of the Joint Task Force Central graced the occasion as Guest of Honor and Speaker. Also in attendance was Sultan Kudarat Chief Executive Officer, Governor Suharto ‘Teng’ Mangudadatu, Ph.D.

Highlight of the unit’s anniversary was the Awarding of Medals to the top-performing TAPAT Troopers and the giving of Plaque of Appreciation to Hon. Mangudadatu.

Maj. Gen. Uy in his message said, “To the TAPAT troopers headed by Lt. Col. Rommel Valencia, Commanding Officer of 7IB, congratulations for always striving for the best, and for sustaining the highest standard in public service. Continue to uphold our mandate in serving the people and in securing the land”.

Honor. Patriotism. Duty.

