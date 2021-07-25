94% of PH Covid-19 patients already recovered

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA – The country’s overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients who beat the disease reached 1,467,269 on Sunday with 5,573 new recoveries.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the figure is equivalent to a 94.7-percent recovery rate from a total of 1,548,755 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also tallied 5,479 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 54,262 or 3.5 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, 93.4 percent are mild, 1.2 percent are asymptomatic, 2.3 percent are severe, 1.63 percent are moderate, and 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

Also logged were 93 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 27,224 or 1.76 percent of the total cases.

The DOH said five duplicates were removed from the total case count as three of those were actually recoveries.

Meanwhile, 50 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

DOH Report on Covid-19 Infections

According to DOH data on July 23, about 13.1 percent of 47,000 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on July 23 while three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the three non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 0.1 percent of samples tested and 0.2 percent of positive individuals.

To date, 57 percent of 3,500 intensive care unit beds, 47 percent of 19,500 isolation beds, 44 percent of 12,000 ward beds, and 38 percent of 2,800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 46 percent of 1,100 intensive care unit beds, 41 percent of 4,700 isolation beds, 37 percent of 3,400 ward beds, and 36 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are being used.

By Ma. Teresa Montemayor

(PNA)