94th Malasakit Center opens in La Union

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the launch of the country’s 94th Malasakit Center at the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in San Fernando City, La Union.

This is the first Malasakit Center established in La Union and the third in the Ilocos Region.

Go, in his speech as a special guest, reassured that President Rodrigo Duterte is doing everything he can to tackle the tremendous challenges confronting the country, including combatting the pandemic and responding to the victims of natural and man-made disasters.

He added that through the strong leadership of the President, a whole-of-government approach is being implemented so that the country’s situation can return to normalcy.

“Hindi kayo pinapabayaan ni Pangulong Duterte kaya huwag kayo maniwala sa mga sinasabi ng iba. Alam ko mismo na nagtatrabaho ‘yan … ang importante mayroon tayong tao na nagpapagitna sa panahon ng krisis na ito kasi kung walang matibay na nagpapagitna, magkakagulo tayo,” he said.

Once a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available, the Senator assured the public that the poor and vulnerable will always be prioritized by the President.

“Kumapit tayo at magtulungan. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan dito sa La Union,” he vowed. “Pag mayroon ng safe na vaccine, uunahin namin ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng mahihirap at vulnerable para makabalik na kayo agad sa normal ninyong pamumuhay.”

“Uunahin rin natin ang mga frontliners — mga medical workers, uniformed personnel, pati teachers,” he added.

As chair of the Senate Committee Health, Go recognized the sacrifice and dedication of the country’s frontliners, most especially the health workers who are treating the sick and the uniformed personnel who are ensuring order despite the threats posed by the pandemic.

He urged everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize their health by complying with the government-issued guidelines and protocols. He reminded them to stay at home when possible and to wear masks and face shields as well as to practice social distancing when in public.

“Tuloy-tuloy po itong Malasakit Center dahil para sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte, hindi dapat natin pinahihirapan ang mga pasyente. Kundi dapat tulungan natin sila para hindi na sila pa pila-pila sa ibat-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para humingi ng tulong,” said the Senator.