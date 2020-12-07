AFP has 227 active COVID-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has 227 active cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,500 cases.

This was revealed by AFP Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay in a radio interview.

Gapay said of the said number of COVID-19 cases, more than 200 are active cases while at least 4,300 have already recovered from the disease.

“Right now, mayroon tayong 227 active COVID-19 cases out of sa natalang more than 4,500,” Gapay said .

He added that the AFP recorded 33 deaths due to infections.

“Our organization is not spared, mayroon din tayong naitalang 33 deaths,” he bared.

Soldiers are among the frontliners implementing the quarantine protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gapay said more or less 150,000 troops are deployed to enforce these regulations.

“Number one na marching order natin sa kasundaluhan, dapat ang sundalo ang magiging last man standing. Gagawin natin ‘to, kailangan ‘yung strict adherence sa protocols and guidelines sa lahat ng kampo at units,” Gapay said.

In line with this, Gapay reminded his men to properly observe health protocols, such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands, and observing social distancing, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infections among soldiers.

