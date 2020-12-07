Home>News>Nation>AFP has 227 active COVID-19 cases

AFP has 227 active COVID-19 cases

Zaida I. Delos Reyes4

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has 227 active cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,500 cases.

This was revealed by AFP Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay in a radio interview.

Gapay said of the said number of COVID-19 cases, more than 200 are active cases while at least 4,300 have already recovered from the disease.

Right now, mayroon tayong 227 active COVID-19 cases out of sa natalang more than 4,500,” Gapay said .

He added that the AFP recorded 33 deaths due to infections.

Our organization is not spared, mayroon din tayong naitalang 33 deaths,” he bared.

Soldiers are among the frontliners implementing the quarantine protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gapay said more or less 150,000 troops are deployed to enforce these regulations.

Number one na marching order natin sa kasundaluhan, dapat ang sundalo ang magiging last man standing. Gagawin natin ‘to, kailangan ‘yung strict adherence sa protocols and guidelines sa lahat ng kampo at units,” Gapay said.

In line with this, Gapay reminded his men to properly observe health protocols, such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands, and observing social distancing, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infections among soldiers.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Zaida I. Delos Reyes
Zaida I. Delos Reyes
Native of Pampanga, resident of SJDM, Bulacan

Suggested Articles
World

11M girls out of school

People's Journal
KINSHASA, DR Congo - Eleven million girls face being unable to return to school even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted
Nation

DOH prepares for rise in COVID cases

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE Department of Health is preparing for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases as restrictions in public transport are being
Opinion

It makes sense role model

People's Tonight
WHY do business leaders get the big bucks? True, they are well paid for results and responsibility. They are to
Provincial

Marawi IDPs to get housing aid

Jun I. Legaspi
INTERNALLY displaced persons (IDPs) who have no land and living in danger areas in Marawi will be the “top priority"