Agri losses due to Ulysses total P6.7B

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE final amount of damage and losses in agricultural products from the typhoon Ulysses was recorded at P6.72-billion.

The total amount was based on the thorough field assessment and validation conducted by the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Offices (RFOs) in “Ulysses”-affected areas.

In its final bulletin on typhoon Ulysses, the DA said that the volume of production loss was recorded at 226,708 metric tons which affected 334,533 hectares of agricultural areas, and 167,885 farmers and fisherfolk.

The said values include validated and finalized reports from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DA said that the most affected commodity by “ULYSSES” is rice at 35% with total amount of P2.37-billion, followed by high value crops at 30% (P2.04 B), fisheries at 20% (P1.36 B), corn at 8% (Php 540.54 M), coconut at 3% (P195.83 M), small-scale irrigation systems, agri-facilities, machineries and equipment at 1.5% (P105.68 M), and livestock at 1.5% (P101.15 M).

Meanwhile, the DA assured the farmers and fishers affected by the recent typhoons of assistance worth P8.5 billion, which include the following: rice, corn and assorted vegetable seed reserves from DA RFOs and livestock and fisheries paraphernalia.

Other form of assistance include the production inputs, rehabilitation and repair of production facilities and small scale irrigation system under the Quick Response Fund; unconditional cash and food assistance to eligible marginalized farmers and fisherfolk; Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC); and indemnification fund from Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to pay for the losses incurred.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight