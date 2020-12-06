Another major drug haul to be destroyed —PNP chief

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIGHLY-regulated drugs smuggled into the country through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been seized by agents of the Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and placed under the custody of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group for eventual destruction, PNP chief General Debold M. Sinas said yesterday.

The top cop said he has instructed PNP-DEG director, Brigadier Gen. Ronald O. Lee to make necessary representations with the appropriate judicial authorities and government agencies for the immediate destruction of the seized dangerous substances in compliance with the order of President Duterte.

On Thursday, President Duterte led the destruction of some P7.5 billion worth of shabu and other prohibited drugs seized by the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency headed by Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva in line with his effort to ensure that the contraband won’t be recycled and resold on the streets.

“Ensure that proper procedures on custody of evidence are strictly observed according to the requirements of transparency and accountability,” Gen. Sinas told Lee.

Brig. Gen. Lee said that they formally received from the NAIA-IADITG last Friday a parcel containing 26,170 tablets of Diazepam (Valium) and 9,173 tablets of Nitrazepam (Mogadon) with a standard drug price of P534,297.16.

According to Lee, diazepam and nitrazepam are included in the 1971 United Nations Single Convention on Psychotropic Substances Under Schedule IV. Both have addictive properites and characteristics and considered as highly-regulated drugs.

The PNP-DEG director said that the seized tablets were unlawfully imported into the country without the required license to operate and certificate of product registration from Food and Drugs Administration and import permit from the PDEA.

The drugs were discovered througho random parcel profiling and K-9 sweeping operations at PAIR-PAGS Center in Parañaque City and were subsequently confiscated by virtue of a warrant of seizure and detention order by the Bureau of Customs in compliance with Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Lee said.

The official said that the abandoned parcel was shipped by ‘Muztaza and Brother’ from Pakistan and consigned to International Medexchange Deport Inc. with address at Governor Camins Avenue in Zamboanga City.

The turnover of the seized regulated drugs to the PNP-DEG was witnessed by officials from the NAIA-IADITG which is composed of the PDEA, PNP-DEG, PNP Aviation Security Group, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration and Manila International Airport Authority-Airport Police Department.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal