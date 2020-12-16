Anti-subversion law resurrection sought

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Duterte Youth party-list group yesterday filed a measure that outlaws the communist and rebel organizations in the country.

Accompanied by the military and officials from the Department of National Defense, Duterte Youth Rep. Ducielle Cardema filed House Bill 8231 or the proposed Act to Outlaw the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, & National Democratic Front (Anti-CPP-NPA-NDF Act of 2021).

According to Cardema, the anti-subversion law should be resurrected to stop and suppress the CPP-NPA from their anti-government activities.

“Now under President Rodrigo Duterte, we reiterate now the collective wisdom of the National Government under Philippine President Carlos P. Garcia, Philippine President Diosdado Macapagal, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, and Philippine President Corazon Aquino to outlaw the CPP-NPA-NDF, for the stability of the government, the security of the Republic, and a better future for the millions of peace-loving Filipinos,” Cardema said.

As a representative of the youth sector, Cardema said the bill will save the young ones from being recruited by the NPA.

Looking at history, the Anti-Subversion Act (which outlawed the CPP & NPA) became a law under President Carlos P. Garcia, was carried by President Diosdado Macapagal, was improved by President Marcos, and surprisingly was revived and defended by President Corazon Aquino.

Even though President Aquino modified the military and police establishments after President Marcos, they still realized the importance of such government measure and stated this in Executive Order 167 on May 5, 1987 when she revived the Anti-Subversion Law, 3 months after they established the 1987 Constitution, Cardema noted.

After reviving it in 1987, it was repealed under President Fidel Ramos in 1992, not because the government did not like it but as a token, an act of offering peace to the Communists together with the other peace agreements being offered to the Muslim separatist groups.

“The desired outcome for its repeal was not realized. From 1992 until now, the CPP-NPA used this vacuum as opportunity to continue burning our government and private sector equipment monthly, kill our soldiers and policemen weekly, and extort from our entrepreneurs & poor countrymen, always, and to shield them from our country’s security forces, used their so-called National Democratic Front and other organizations as Fronts for their recruitment, operations, and financial transactions,” Cardema also said.

“Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. If you want Peace, Prepare for War. If we want peace in this country, we must finally destroy the entire capability of the CPP-NPA-NDF to wage war in all their fronts, against our government and our people,” she added.

Cardema also said with this new and improved anti-subversion law, the proposed Anti-CPP-NPA-NDF Act of 2021, will not only destroy their ability to wage war, but will also give them a second chance to join our peace-loving society in this modern era.

“With the Balik Loob Provision of this Act, we will allow them to surrender in a prescribed period of time after effectivity of this Act and be given livelihood assistance and many benefits by the Government,” she added.

Publication Source : People's Journal