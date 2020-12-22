Ban on European travellers pressed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENATOR Joel Villanueva on Tuesday underscored the need to temporarily ban travellers from Europe following the discovery of a more infectious strain of COVID-19.

“We should act quickly and temporarily ban travellers from Europe. This is to ensure the new strain doesn’t spread here,” Villanueva said in a message to Senate reporters.

“EU nag-ban na, delikado talaga. Nasa huli ang pagsisisi,” he added.

Meanwhile, the senator remains optimistic that the government can still secure vaccines for Filipinos.

“Our neighboring countries are managing to secure the best vaccines under negotiated terms. Naniniwala pa rin ako sa kakayahan nating mga Pinoy,” he said.

“Huwag sana nating maliitin ang sarili natin. There are also global calls for just distribution of the vaccine. We have to support this movement,” the senator added.

Publication Source : People's Journal