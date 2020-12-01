Home>News>Nation>Belgica asked to intervene in RFID controversy

Belgica asked to intervene in RFID controversy

Jun I. Legaspi17

A COMMUTER and transport group is seeking the help of the Anti-Red Tape head to intervene in the controversial issue of RFID or cashless transactions in expressway in the wake of the first day implementation of full cashless transaction in toll fees.

Ardy Cristobal, head of the North and South Auto Crew, said in an interview they are personally appealing to Greco Belgica to intervene in the controversial issue of RFID.

Thru him we are hoping that our concern will be heard by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sobra at grabe sagabal ginawa ng mga concessionaire kaya I tried to seek help from him maski po wala sa mandato ng opisina nya,” said Cristobal. “Tiwala kami kay Secretary Belgica, paabutin nya ang concern na ito ng publiko.

Yesterday was the first day of the implementation of the cashless transaction or RFID wherein hundreds of motorists fell in line to reach the toll plaza.

Grabe po talaga, pahirap,” said Cristobal.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Reporter, People's Tonight

