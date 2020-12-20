Home>News>Nation>Berlin continues to recruit PH nurses

Berlin continues to recruit PH nurses

Cristina Lee-Pisco

PHILIPPINE and German officials have discussed cooperation to ensure the welfare of Filipino nurses deployed in Berlin amid COVID-19.

This, as the European state continues to recruit Filipino nurses in the Philippines to address the shortage of health workers in Germany.

With COVID-19 preventing the holding of the Philippines-Germany Triple Win Project’s 7th meeting this year, an intersessional engagement was instead mounted through a Steering Group meeting.

It was led by POEA Deputy Administrator Villamor Plan for the Philippines side, and Federal Employment Agency (ZAV) International Relations Director Mr. Alexander Wilhelm for the German side.

POLO-Berlin and the Philippine Embassy also participated in the meeting.

Also discussed were plans to further enhance cooperation in 2021.

The two sides agreed on the importance of helping interested nurses find decent work abroad, while simultaneously ensuring that the healthcare needs of both the Philippines and Germany are met.

The Philippines-Germany government-to-government healthcare employment cooperation program, better known as the Triple Win Project, is overseen by a Joint Committee Meeting that meets annually.

People's Tonight
Cristina Lee-Pisco

