Bettor wins P166M in Mega Lotto draw

A LONE bettor won the P166-million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot Monday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said the bettor guessed the winning combination 34-11-06-24-25-39 and won a total jackpot prize of P166,546,579.20.

The bettor bought the ticket in Marilao, Bulacan.

In accordance with the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, a 20 percent tax was automatically deducted from the jackpot.

Thirty-four bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive P32,000 each.

A week ago, a lone bettor bagged the P265 –million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49 .

The bettor got the winning combination 06-12-18-20-32-41 and bagged the jackpot prize of P265,353,489.60.

The bettor bought the ticket in Manila.

To claim the cheque, the bettor must go to the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present two IDs. Also, he/she should bring the winning ticket.

The Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Garma urged the public to keep patronizing their products as a large chunk of PCSO’s revenues go directly to its charity programs.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Publication Source : People's Tonight