Bong Go sends assistance to nearly 5,500 more families — victims of Typhoon Ulysses

WITs the adverse effects of Typhoon Ulysses on many families especially in Luzon, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continued to deliver assistance to more displaced Filipinos, particularly in Cagayan province.

“Pumunta kami ni Pangulong Duterte diyan mismo sa Solana at Tuguegarao, sa Cagayan noong nakaraang linggo. Nangako kami na babalik kami para magpadala po ng kaunting tulong para sa inyo,” he added.

“Ngayon, kaya nandiyan po ang aking mga staff. Patuloy po silang umiikot para po makapagbigay ng tulong sa inyo. Hindi po namin kayo pababayaan,” Go said in a video call.

In a series of relief efforts by the Senator that were held from November 24 to 26, Go’s team delivered assistance to 5,488 families in six areas in Cagayan province.

The first distribution activities on Tuesday were held at Damurug Barangay Hall in Alcala town, and in Bitag Grande Barangay Hall in Baggao town. The team went last Wednesday to distribute assistance to families in Pacac Grande Barangay Hall in Amulung, and in Linao West Barangay Hall in Tuguegarao City. The last distribution activities on Thursday were held in Linao East Barangay Hall and Linao Norte Barangay Hall, both in Tuguegarao City.

Earlier this week, Go’s team had also provided assistance to families in Enrile, Solana and Tuguegarao City who were affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

The team made sure necessary health protocols were strictly observed during the distribution activities to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and other diseases amid ongoing pandemic.

The senator provided meals, food packs, masks, face shields, and vitamins to the families. Go also urged beneficiaries to wear the masks and face shields provided to them. He reminded them to strictly follow health protocols to safeguard themselves from the coronavirus disease.

“May pinadala po ako sa inyo na mga groceries. May pinadala rin po akong vitamins, inumin niyo po ito, pampalakas ng resistensya. May pinadala rin akong mask, face shield. Tandaan na nandiyan pa po ang COVID-19 kaya mag-social distancing tayo, maghugas ng kamay, at huwag munang umalis ng pamamahay kung di kailangan,” Go said.

In an interview, Linao West Barangay Chairman Gerry Quilang expressed his gratitude for the relief efforts done by the Senator and President Rodrigo Duterte for the typhoon-affected victims.

“Mr. President, and Senator Bong Go, maraming salamat. Gaano man kalayo ang aming lugar, narating po ng inyong tulong pinansyal,” Quiland said.

The same sentiment was expressed by Linao Norte Barangay Chairman Rey Narag in the interview, saying, “Maraming salamat po, Pangulong Duterte, kayo po ang kauna-unahang dumating sa amin upang tumulong sa aking kabarangay. Pati kay Senator Bong Go. Sobrang suporta ang dinala niyo sa amin.”

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also assured families that once a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available in the market and approved by the Food and Drug Administration, he and President Rodrigo Duterte will prioritize the poor and the vulnerable.

“Ingat po muna tayo, sumunod tayo sa gobyerno. Huwag kayong mag-alala, kapag mayroon nang safe na vaccine, uunahin namin ni Pangulong Duterte lahat ng mahihirap,” he assured.

The Senator also provided bicycles to selected recipients for their commute to work as public transportation remains limited while others received tablets for their children’s use in online classes as part of their blended learning being implemented in schools.

“Sa mga estudyante, mag-aral kayo ng mabuti, ‘yan lang po ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito, edukasyon. At ‘yan po ang konsuwelo ng ating mga magulang na halos nagpapakamatay na magtrabaho para lang po mapag-aral ang kanilang mga anak,” he advised.

Go also urged residents needing medical attention to visit the nearest Malasakit Center located at Cagayan Valley Medical Center. According to the Senator, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where it aims to help poor and indigent Filipinos for their medical needs.

In addition to the assistance distributed by Go to all beneficiaries, personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development also provided food packs and financial assistance to the typhoon victims through their existing program that aims to assist individuals in crisis situations.

Personnel from the Department of Trade and Industry were also present during the distribution activities to assess potential beneficiaries under their livelihood packages.

Meanwhile, the staff of Sen. Go also delivered assistance anew to victims of Typhoon Ulysses in the Rizal towns of Rodriguez and San Mateo. His team previously assisted a total of 4,833 typhoon victims in Rodriguez and San Mateo during a series of distribution activities held on November 19, 20, 23 and 24.

During the aid distributions, 1,480 more beneficiaries were given meals, food packs, masks, face shields, and vitamins. The distribution activities were carried out in strict compliance with necessary health and safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Go also urged sick or injured residents to go to the nearest Malasakit Center located at the Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Margarito Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan, and Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital in Cainta to seek medical assistance.

He also assured continuous assistance from him and concerned agencies to other victims of natural disasters, such as typhoons, floods and earthquakes and other natural disasters and unforeseen hazards, such as fires.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the senator continues to reach out and extend much needed relief to Filipinos in crisis situations, especially those affected by the recent typhoons. Moreover, Go said that he is confident that the country will be able to overcome these challenges and ‘build back better’.