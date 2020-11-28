Home>News>Nation>‘Brains’ behind Palawan lawyer’s murder surrenders

‘Brains’ behind Palawan lawyer’s murder surrenders

Alfred P. Dalizon2

THE suspected ‘brains’ behind the murder of lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit in Narra, Palawan last November 17 surrendered to local police officials on Friday afternoon following a massive manhunt ordered by Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas.

Marcelino Quioyo turned himself over to the Special Investigation Task Group Magcamit saying he feared for his life and wants to be under police custody.

The suspect was one of the nine men charged by the PRO4-B with murder in connection with the ambush-slay of Magcamait, said Police Regional Office 4-B director, Brigadier Gen. Pascual G. Muñoz Jr.

Muñoz said one of those indicted was Police Senior Master Sergeant Ariel Pareja who is now under the restrictive custody of the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

The official named the other respondents in the criminal case filed on Wednesday before the Palawan Provincial Prosecutor’s Office as Jazer del Rosario, Quioyo and six other John Does.

He said they have identified Pareja as a policeman ‘moonlighting’ as a bodyguard for Quioyo who is involved in a court case over a land dispute where Magcamit is representing the other party.

Muñoz said administrative charges for serious grave misconduct are also being prepared against Pareja based on his indictment in the murder case.

An investigation showed that the 35-year-old victim was shot dead by two unidentified men while on his way to a court hearing two Tuesdays ago in Barangay Malinao, Narra.

Witnesses said the lawyer was flagged down by the motorcycle-riding gunmen as he was driving his wagon. When he stepped out of his vehicle, he was shot without any provocation.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
