Caloocan triker’s killers hunted

NORTHERN Police District (NPD) Director P/Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Ylagan has ordered a manhunt for four armed men believed responsible for the murder of a tricycle driver Friday afternoon in Caloocan city.

Raymund Magculang, 36, of Lot 8, Block 76, Paulino Compound, Bgy. 174, Camarin died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds in the body while the suspects, on board two motorcycles, immediately sped away in separate directions.

A report received by Caloocan police chief P/Col. Samuel Mina showed that while Magculang was on his driven tricycle at the pathwalk of Phase 5Y Package 5, Bgy. 176, Bagong Silang, when four men on board two motorcycles stopped in front of him at around 5 p.m.

Witness Jocelyn Lampasa, 40, of Paulino St. , Bgy. 174, Camarin told Caloocan police homicide investigator P/Cpl. Bayani Auditor, Jr. that she saw a back rider on one of the two motorcycles, wearing black jacket and with face mask, shooting the victim repeatedly in the body, killing him instantly.

Responding elements of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered four empty shells for unknown type of firearms from the crime scene.

Elements of the Caloocan Police Sub-Station 13 led by P/Capt. Darwin Julian immediately conducted a follow-up operation but failed to identify and arrest the suspects.

Mina said the motive behind the killing is still being determined.

