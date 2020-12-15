Cavite solon piched 30th deputy speaker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER member of the House of Representatives was elected as Deputy Speaker.

Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla was elected as the 30th Deputy Speaker under the Speakership of Lord Allan Velasco.

Revilla relinquished his post as chairman of the House committee on housing and urban development.

In the history of the Lower Chamber, the leadership of Velasco has the highest number of Deputy Speakers.

Philreca party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus was elected as the new chairperson of the committee on cooperatives development.

COOP-NATCCO Rep. Sabiniano Canama was elected as chairman of the special committee on East ASEAN Growth Area.

Negros Occidental Rep. Francisco Benitez was likewise elected as chairman of the House committee on housing and urban development.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal