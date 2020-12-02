Cayetano presses creation of DDR

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano underscored the need for the government and private partners to invest in disaster prevention and rehabilitation programs.

The Taguig-Pateros Representative made the call as he pushed for the establishment of an emergency response department, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

“Ang katunayan po, kailangan natin ng isang departamento na 24/7, 365 days a year ang tinitingnan lang how to make us more resilient and how to give relief and rehabilitation,” he said during his visit to Santa Rosa City and San Pedro City, Laguna to distribute relief goods to more than 1,200 families affected by typhoon Ulysses.

He also handed over relief goods to 30 families affected by a recent fire in Santa Rosa.

Speaking to local officials, Cayetano said while local governments and national government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), may have developed systematic mechanisms for the implementation of their respective post-disaster programs, the whole government itself is not as quick and aggressive in the process of “building back better” after a devastating disaster.

“Nakita niyo po sa Yolanda, gaano katagal bago po nakapasok ang gobyerno, ‘yung pag-transport ng gamot, generators, and everything,” he added.

The solon also cited the case of Laguna, Marikina, Isabela, and Cagayan where many areas were flooded during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses on November 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, Cayetano expressed confidence that the members of bicameral committee, which began to deliberate on the final version of the 2021 national budget on Tuesday, will choose to invest in the right priorities rather than in “pork” projects.

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the event, Cayetano said he believes the President will veto projects that do not have the right priorities.

Cayetano also said he believes that in the long run, the creation of a dedicated agency that will manage disaster prevention, response, and rehabilitation efforts is vital in addressing the weakness in coordination and collaboration of the existing disaster council set-up.

The Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) bill seeks to establish a clear chain of command in times of major disasters. It will be a focused and specialized single government agency that functions not only after the occurrence of disasters but works year-round to ensure that effective mechanisms for disaster risk reduction are in place even before a disaster occurs.

Cayetano, the primary author of the bill, said he hopes the Senate will consider the approval of the priority measure establishing the DDR given the past strong typhoons that have had severe impact on lives and properties

The bill was passed on third and final reading in the House of Representatives on September 22, 2020.

