Cayetano sees bright future for PH sports

TAGUIG-PATEROS First District Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday expressed optimism that the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will usher in a new era of sports centered on the welfare of the Filipino athletes under the leadership of Cavite Eighth District Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“His reelection signifies the vote of confidence of the leaders of the national sport associations in a more progressive and responsive leader,” Cayetano said after Tolentino received a fresh mandate as president of the POC in elections held in Parañaque City on November 27, 2020.

Cayetano, who chaired the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) which handled the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th SEA Games last year, commended Tolentino for his effective and inspiring brand of leadership which contributed to the resounding success of the games.

He said Tolentino played a crucial role in the country’s effort to regain the overall championship of the Philippines in the biennial sporting event.

“We hope that the POC leadership will continue to inspire and provide our athletes with the support they need during competitions,” he said.

Cayetano said after Friday’s election, the POC leadership needs to buckle down to work towards the collective goal of improving the Philippines’s overall sports performance in future competitions.

He expressed optimism that under Tolentino’s leadership, the Philippines will sustain the “legacy of winning” it had regained during the 30th SEA Games.

“I am confident that the power of collaboration and our strength as Filipino people, which lies in fighting as one and winning as one and which we rediscovered during the SEA Games, will sustain its momentum,” Cayetano said.

“I also look forward to seeing the POC step up its programs and remain focused and committed to our shared vision, which is to make sports a shining inspiration for the youth and a driving force for unity in our nation,” he added.

