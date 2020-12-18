Cayetano waits to see two neophyte solons’ worth as probers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Speaker Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano said the new chairpersons of major committees in the House of Representatives should be given a chance to prove their worth especially in investigating corruption issues in the government.

In an interview, Cayetano was asked to comment on the removal of his allies Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor and Bulacan Rep. Jonathan Sy-Alvarado as heads of the committee on public accounts and the committee on good government and accountability respectively.

Under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco these two committees, which deal in corruption issues and anomalies, will be chaired by two neophyte solons, Probinsiyano Ako Rep. Jose “Bonito” Singson and DIWA Rep. Michael Aglipay.

“Bigyan din natin ng chance yung mga nilagay nila, and the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so tignan natin next year, kung maganda ang takbo nung imbestigasyon at ituloy nila, ibig sabihin ok naman ang desisyon,” Cayetano said.

“Pero kung pigilan nila yung ibang imbestigasyon o quietly hindi ilabas, eh ang Pangulo na mismo ang nagsabi na galit siya sa corruption at lumabas dapat lahat ng issue na ito,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cayetano described both Defensor and Alvarado as fearless lawmakers. Defensor is a veteran politician.

“Ang masasabi ko kay Mike at Jonathan, walang kinatatakutan yan, wlang kinikilingan and some of their investigation, lalo were corruptions of billions of pesos, ay nakadikit sa ilang mga negosyante. And I had more faith they will run it,” Cayetano stressed.

Earlier, Defensor expressed his disappointment over Velasco’s decision to remove him without telling him in advance.

According to Defensor he is willing to resign if Velasco only told him to do so.

In response to Singson’s appeal for him to play active role in the committee, Defensor vowed full support.

“I thank the Hon. Bonito Singson for his kind words and I assure him of my support in the undertakings of the Public Accounts Committee. Rest assured, I will play an active role in the committee and in the plenary debates of the House of Representatives. I am confident that under his leadership, the committee will continue to flourish and the oversight task given to us will be greatly strengthened,” Defensor said.

Singson in separate statement lauded Defensor for demonstrating uncommon statesmanship and competent chairmanship of the committee.

Singson congratulated Defensor as he succeeded in transforming the committee into a potent anti-graft arm of the House of Representatives.

Following his election, Singson immediately reached out to Defensor to assure the former chairman of swift action on legislative measures pending before the committee.

He asked Defensor to continue to actively play a vital role in the House panel’s bid to pursue measures that would guarantee Filipinos utmost observance of public accountability, competence and honesty among state employees and officials.

The solon said he and Defensor share a common goal of strengthening the oversight powers of Congress, pointing out that this one way of delivering efficient and honest governance.

