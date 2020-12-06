China sends aid to Ulysses victims in Cagayan, Isabela

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Chinese Consulate in Laoag donated 84 tons of rice and other relief supplies to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan and Isabela.

In partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Philippines, the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Laoag donated 42,000 packs (84 tons) of rice to the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, which were severely affected by typhoon Ulysses.

The aforesaid donation is part of the latest relief assistance of 3 million RMB (around 22 million pesos) provided by the Chinese government to the Philippines in response to typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

Consul & Head of Post Zhou Youbin conveyed the sincere sympathy of H.E. Ambassador Huang Xilian to Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba and Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano III.

Zhou said that the typhoon caused the worst flood to hit Cagayan and Isabela in 40 years, and the local people suffered huge losses in life and property.

He reiterated that in the face of natural disaster, China will, as always, stand firmly with the Philippine government and people in solidarity.

Zhou wished that the victims will overcome the difficulties and resume normal life at the earliest date.

Both governors received the donations and expressed their heartfelt appreciation.

They said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has provided a lot of help to the Philippines. At this time of the catastrophic flood, we once again feel the warmth and strength of friendship between the Philippines and China.

Local Chinese Communities of Tuguegarao City and Cauayan City actively assisted in the delivery of the donations.