Chinese envoy donates friendship bags, wheelchairs to PH charity

Cristina Lee-Pisco5

CHINESE Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian on Thursday donated “friendship bags,” wheelchairs, panda dolls and books to two charitable institutions in Manila.

The “friendship bags” contain food packages and medical supplies.

Huang first visited the children at the Association De Damas de Filipinas (ADF) in Manila where he gave the donation as the Christmas and New Year celebration nears.

Huang said that many charity institutions were severely affected by the pandemic.

In the spirit of the holidays, the Chinese Embassy has prepared “Friendship Bags” containing food packages and medical supplies that were given to those in need in order to help them overcome the difficulties they have experienced in these trying times, Huang said.

The Chinese Embassy assured will continue to provide necessary assistance to the Filipino people to strive for an early victory over the pandemic.

Huang also gifted panda dolls and books to the children in the ADF.

The president of ADF, Ms. Maribeth T. Florido, expressed her appreciation to the ambassador for the generous and timely donation, which will help the children and the institution tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the children also gave a speech expressing her gratitude for the time and effort that the embassy has given in caring for children like them.

On the same day, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines also donated “Friendship Bags” and 20 wheelchairs to the Missionaries of Charity Home for Abandoned/Neglected Elderly.

Both donations are part of “Friendship Bag” Project launched by the Chinese Embassy with an aim to supporting the Philippines’ efforts in tackling the challenge of COVID-19.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Cristina Lee-Pisco

