CJ wants speedy probe into Pizarro's slay

CJ wants speedy probe into Pizarro’s slay

Hector Lawas7

CHIEF Justice Diosdado Peralta on Tuesday called on the authorities to expedite the investigation into the death of retired Court of Appeals associate justice Normandie Pizarro.

The killing and murder of any person is never tolerated by our laws. In fact, our courts will always condemn it. I ask our law enforcement agencies to press on their investigation so that the perpetrators of this barbaric act can be caught and brought to justice, ” Peralta said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay announced that Pizarro’s remains was confirmed through DNA testing.

Yes, based on DNA test results,” Sugay said.

According to Sugay, Pizarro was last seen inside a casino in Clark, Pampanga last October 23.

His car, an early model Honda Accord, was later on discovered somewhere in San Simon, Pampanga.

The car has bloodstains inside when checked by police investigators.

He last spoke with one of his sons on October 23 at around 11:30 to 12 noon, Sugay continued.

The NBI stepped into the case after the family and relatives of Pizarro sought its help in tracking the ex-CA justice.

Pizarro wrote the decision freeing former Palawan governor Joel Reyes who was accused as the brain behind the murder of journalists Gerry Ortega.

He also acquitted alleged pork barrel mastermine Janet Lim Napoles of a serious illegal detention case in May 2017.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

