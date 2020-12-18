Compound locked down after bday party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

10 residents who attended test positive for COVID-19

A COMPOUND in a barangay in Quezon City has been placed under special concern lockdown after 10 residents who attended a birthday party in the said compound tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Joy Belmonte ordered the lockdown to stop further infections in the said compound located in Bgy. Tandang Sora.

The special concern lockdown areas are identified alleys, streets, or compounds with clustering of cases and where quarantine protocols are difficult to implement.

Belmonte received information that the index case was identified as an employee of a government agency with a number of COVID-19 cases.

From this index case, she has infected more people because despite experiencing some symptoms during the first week of December, she together with some family members and friends celebrated a birthday in their compound. She was then tested on Dec. 9, and it turned out positive.

Belmonte disclosed that a total of 81 individuals were listed as close contacts including one pregnant, seven senior citizens, and six minors.

As of latest, out of the 44 individuals who were swab tested, 10 tested positive which raised the alarm and caused the implementation of special concern lockdown. Other tested close contacts are still waiting for their results.

“This is a perfect example of why it is important not to engage in any social gathering such as parties and reunions because one can get infected just by co-mingling with a symptomatic individual,” Belmonte stressed.

The mayor further pointed out that the city government has been firm on its reminders to avoid mass gatherings particularly during the holiday season as cases are expected to increase.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU), on the other hand, said that if only the index case had isolated herself and did not join the party, she would not have infected everyone in her household and even her neighbors and friends.

To help mitigate the increasing infections, the city government appealed to the residents to schedule visitations or hold online parties instead of gathering in one area.

“Let us celebrate the holidays in the new normal. We understand that you miss your relatives already but in order to protect them and yourself, we should celebrate separately. I ask all QC residents to please be responsible in their actions during this season,” Belmonte said.

“We owe it to our frontliners, especially our nurses and doctors, to practice minimum health protocols so that they may have a chance to be with their families during the Christmas season instead of taking care of sick patients,” she added.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight