Cops to get P7.9-B yearend bonuses, cash gift — Sinas

IT will still be a Merry Christmas for the nearly 216,000 members of the Philippine National Police as they will receive their 2020 yearend bonuses and cash gift totaling P7,988,196,040.32 starting this week PNP spokesman, Brigadier General Ildebrandi N. Usana announced yesterday.

Usana said that the nearly P8 billion worth of yearend bonuses and cash gift will benefit 215,571 police personnel who are qualified to receive this mandated financial windfall as ordered by PNP chief General Debold M. Sinas.

He said that the money is now credited to the PNP members’ individual ATM payroll account with Landbank of the Philippines.

However, payment of bonus is deferred for personnel with administrative cases, especially those serving suspension, Usana said.

Publication Source : People's Journal