COVID recoveries in PH near 400K

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 44 new recoveries which pushed the overall tally of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) nationwide to 398, 658.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH said the figures represent a 92.4 percent recovery rate from COVID-19 among Filipinos.

It also reported 1,773 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 24,580.

Of the active cases, about 83.5 percent were classified as mild, 7.5 percent as asymptomatic, 3 percent as severe, 0.31 percent as moderate, and 5.7 percent in critical condition.

The country’s death toll rose to 8,392 as 19 new deaths were logged on Monday.

“Seven duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, four were recovered cases. Moreover, six cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” the DOH said.

Rizal topped the list of areas where new COVID-19 cases were logged with 104 infections.

It is followed by Cavite with 99, Negros Occidental with 88, Davao City with 79, and Laguna with 72 cases.

A Nov. 29 DOH report showed that 959 or 5.2 percent of 18,443 who were tested for COVID-19 turned positive.

The DOH also said it remains to have 21,300 total bed capacity for patients with COVID-19.

About 59 percent of intensive care unit beds, 64 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 71 percent of 5,900 ward beds are available for patients’ use.

It added that 83 percent of 2,000 ventilators are also available for patients with COVID-19. Philippine News Agency