Crackers banned in Metro Manila

THE Metro Manila Council has recommended a complete ban on the use of firecrackers in the metropolis this year and it will be fully enforced by the National Capital Region Police Office, Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas announced yesterday.

According to Sinas, the NCRPO headed by Brigadier Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr. has been instructed to fully enforce Republic Act 7183 or an act regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices; Executive Order 28 providing for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other similar devices.

The NCRPO will also fully implement the NCR Regional Peace and Order Council Resolution 19-2020 recommending the banning of the use of firecrackers in the metropolis.

Danao said the Metro Manila mayors passed the resolution knowing the danger posed by firecrackers to lives and limbs every New Year revelries apart from starting deadly fires.

“The Resolution No. 19 by all Metro Manila mayors po ay unanimously agreed na the total ban po of firecrackers sa buong Kamaynilaan, sa buong NCR po. So bawal na po, any kind of firecrackers ay bawal na pong gamitin, ibenta dito po sa loob ng Metro Manila,” he said

“It was unanimously agreed by all Metro Manila mayors through Resolution No. 19 so mag-uumpisa po ‘yan anytime today,” he added.

The NCRPO chief said violators will be initially apprehended and will be told not to repeat the same offense. He added that fireworks display in safe, designated areas should first be approved by local government units too.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Alfred P. Dalizon
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

